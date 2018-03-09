Notorious and dreaded armed bandit in Zamfara State, Tsoho Buhari, also known as ‘Buharin Daji’, has been reportedly killed at Nakango village in Dansadau Emirate, Maru Local Government area of the state.

Nakango is a border town between Dansadau Emirate in Zamfara and Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that Buharin Daji was killed on Wednesday by some “repentant” armed bandits, who attacked him and his gang members following his refusal to lay down his arms after peace talks with Zamfara state authorities.

It was gathered that trouble started about a week ago when Buharin Daji’s gang rustled about 700 cattle, some belonging to the in-law of one of his former second in command, identified as ‘Jabe’, who confronted him.

Daji, it was said, refused to return the cattle to their owners.

A few days ago, Buharin Daji in a recorded phone conversation with a secretary of an Emir, threatened to make Zamfara worse than Borno should the state fail to release some of his gang members in its custody.