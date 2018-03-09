Two young men – Inyang Patrick and Ibah Edet – have been arrested by police in Calabar, Cross River, after they allegedly drugged and raped one Miss Umoh Joy.

They also blackmailed the victim by recording the incident.

Briefing journalists in Calabar, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said the suspects were arrested after the matter was reported to the police by the victim.

Inuwa said: “On February 23, 2018, one Miss Umoh Joy alleged that she was invited by one Inyang Akwanyene Patrick ‘m’ 22yrs, to Harris Guest House along Atimbo Road in Calabar. On her arrival to the Guest House, she met Inyang Akwanyene Patrick and Ibah B. Edet ‘m’ 23 yrs, and was offered a bottle of drink suspected to have been drugged, which she took and became unconscious. Thereafter the duo forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her and videotaped all that transpired which the later used for intimidating/demanding ransom from the victim or threatened to make it viral to the public if she failed to comply.

“During the interrogation, the suspects confessed to this crime. The phone used for recording the incident was recovered from the suspects and will be tendered as exhibit in court. Meanwhile, medical examination has been carried out by a qualified medical personnel to know the victim’s health status.”