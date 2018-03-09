The Police in Enugu State have commenced a full scale investigation into an alleged incident that led to a husband hacking his wife to death in Enugu city.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that the incident occurred on March 8.

Amaraizu, who did not disclose the location of the incident, said that the deceased, Mrs Nkechi Nnamani, was a mother of four children.

“It was gathered that the wife identified as Nkechi Nnamani, has been hale and hearty before the husband, Sunday Nnamani, allegedly hit her with an object on the head which left her in coma.

“Nkechi was consequently rushed to Parklane Specialist Hospital, Enugu, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,’’ he said.

The PPRO said that police operatives had been trying to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged unfortunate incident; just as the dead body of Nkechi had been deposited at a nearby mortuary.