An Abeokuta Customary Court sitting in Ake on Wednesday dissolved the 18- year-old marriage between one Basirat Adeniji and her husband, Jamiu, on grounds of frequent fighting and threat to life.

Basirat, a 37-year-old business woman, had approached the court claiming that the relationship had broken down irretrievably due to her husband’s irresponsibility, frequent fighting and threat to life.

The petitioner, who said the union was blessed with three children aged 15, 13 and seven years, also disclosed that in spite of two hearing notices served on Jamiu, he had shunned the court.

“He said he is not coming to court and that I should go ahead and do whatever I want.

“Already, two of the children are with him and one is with me, though I still practically take care of them as the two with him still come and collect money from me to feed.

“He does not behave like a responsible man and he is always quick to pick up a fight.

“When I saw that the violence was getting too much, I had to pack out of his house before he kills me

“I have reported him to his family to caution him but all efforts proved abortive, although my father-in-law is exceptional, very tolerant and understanding.

“I will not lie to the old man as he did all he could to resolve the matter. I plead with the court to please help me dissolve this marriage so that I can have peace,’’ she said

The President of the court, Mr Olalekan Akande, ordered the dissolution of the marriage, saying there was no more love between the couple.

“There is no need wasting time because it is clear that Jamiu has no regards for this court by not appearing,” he said.

He ordered that the school fees, as well as welfare and health needs of the children, should be the joint responsibility of both parties.

Akande added that the children are grown up and should decide who to live with.

He also ordered that the dissolution certificate is served on Jamiu while he should stay away from the plaintiff’s place of trade.