Few months after Don Waney was killed, the ONELGA Security, Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) has raised the alarm that some big wigs who sponsored the late cult member and killings in the area were still at work.

OSPAC is a local vigilance group assisting in providing security at Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State.

In a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, Professor Maxwell Ahiakwo, its chairman, regretted that the alleged sponsors were not happy with the security achievement in ONELGA, adding that they are presently using every means possible to discredit OSPAC to enable them resume their dastardly act in the area.

Ahiakwo noted that OSPAC was created neither to victimise any individual nor for political reasons, adding that all the security agencies were aware of its tremendous achievements since inception.

He said: “We are aware that the sponsors of Don Waney are still very bitter with OSPAC for leading the onslaught against the late notorious criminal and his gang.

“All the propaganda in the media are planted by the sponsors and disciples of Don Waney, aimed at twisting the truth to deceive the public. They want OSPAC to be proscribed and banned from operations, so they can resume their carnage against the good people of ONELGA.”

He, however, assured that OSPAC would remain focused in carrying out its responsibility of providing security, appealing for the support from residents of ONELGA, even as he described the arraignment of its secretary as temptation and diversionary tactics.

Meanwhile, OSPAC has distanced itself from extra-judicial killings and kidnapping, stating that the case of Oyedokun Johnson, the manager of Unity Bank, Omoku, who was allegedly kidnapped was mere invitation.

He explained that Johnson was merely invited by Emeka Agbabere, its scribe, over the bank account of the late Don Waney, adding that he (Johnson) spent only four hours in OSPAC office before he was asked to go.