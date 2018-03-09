Two persons were reportedly killed in Esa-Oke in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State on Thursday as two rival cult groups engaged in a fight.

It was gathered that the clash was caused by dispute over a lady who the two members from the rival cult groups were dating.

A female student Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen on the telephone that two cult members were killed during the clash which left the town deserted for some hours.

The student said some members of the Alora group went and attacked the Aye cult group where they were making merry.

Members of the Aye were said to have fought back and two persons were killed while some others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The student said, “The fight was caused by dispute over a lady. Members of the Alora cult were the aggressors in the case but Aye boys fought back.

“Two students died and their corpses were taken to the mortuary in a hospital in Ilesa.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the college in the town, Mr. Wale Oyekanmi, when contacted on the telephone, told newsmen that the fight was between some members of the community, not students of the institution.

The Owamiran of Esa Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, also told newsmen that the fight could be among cult groups but the fighters were certainly not students of the polytechnic.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the clash, told newsmen that one person was killed while the other one was seriously injured.

He said troubled started when a cult group was about to initiate members of their new executive team on Wednesday evening but the heavy presence of security operatives in the town prevented trouble from breaking out.