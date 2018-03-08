A 22-year-old man, Umar Yusuf, was on Thursday arraigned before a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court for an alleged homosexual act with a 10-year-old boy.

Mr. Yusuf, 22, who resides in Marna Area of Sokoto, is facing a one-count charge of unnatural offence.

The prosecutor, Saminu Buke, told the court that the offence was committed on March 1 along Marna area of Sokoto.

Mr. Buke said that the accused was in canal knowledge of the boy against the order of nature when he lured the minor into his room.

He said the offence contravened Sections 284 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Nuraddeen Bello, said the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter but ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

Mr. Bello however adjourned the case until April 6 for mention and possible transfer to a court of competent jurisdiction.