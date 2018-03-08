A 28-year-old petrol attendant, Andrew Tawei, was on Thursday arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, over alleged N450,000 fraud.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and fraudulent conversion of other person’s money to personal use.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, between December 2017, and February 2018, sold petrol at a petrol station in Okitipupa and refused to remit the sales to the owner, one Ayo Sabitu.

Orogbemi said that the defendant was arrested on March 2, around 8:00 a.m. at Ayeka in Okitipupa after he had fraudulently converted the money to personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to, and punishable under, Sections 390(9) and 383(1), Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge leveled against him.

The magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail in the sum N200,000 and a surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until March 22, for further hearing.