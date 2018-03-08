A 30-year-old man, Obinna Otigba, who allegedly stole his neighbour’s two ATM cards and withdrew N2m from her accounts, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate O.J. Awope on two counts of stealing and illegal conversion of property for personal use.

Otigba, who resides at Ojokoro area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty, and was admitted to N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Awope said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, said the accused committed the offences from November 17 – 28, 2017 at his residence.

He said the accused stole the ATM cards from Mrs. Theresa Ajibade and absconded to an unknown destination.

“The accused, who lived in the same house with the complainant, stole her ATM cards and ran away,” the prosecutor submitted.

Ayorinde said the accused withdrew the N2m from Ajibade’s two bank accounts.

“The accused withdrew N2m from the complainant’s pension account and investment account, thereby emptying the accounts,” he said.

The prosecutor said one of the cards was recovered from the accused, while he claimed to have misplaced the other.

He submitted that the offences contravened sections 280 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three-year imprisonment for stealing.

The case was adjourned until March 26 for mention.