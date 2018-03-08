Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates on Thursday attacked a Yenagoa-bound boat loaded with passengers and goods. A pregnant woman and two passengers were shot during the attack.

It was gathered that the pregnant woman was shot in the stomach and rushed to a hospital located in Kulama along with the injured passengers.

The passenger boat was travelling from Kulama to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital when the suspected pirates struck.

The Chairman of Bayelsa State Maritime Workers Union, Comrade Lorde Sese, not only confirmed the incident, but revealed that the rampaging pirates stole the 200 Horsepower engine of the boat and the goods belonging to the traumatised passengers.

Comrade Lorde Sese said villagers and boat drivers successfully rescued all the affected passengers.

He disclosed further that the rampaging sea pirates blocked the the Yenagoa-Kulama One and Two waterways.

Boat drivers and passengers who ply the water ways have been complaining over the safety of passengers on the waterways because of regular attacks by pirates.