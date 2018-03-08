A 12-year-old Primary Schoolboy, Samsondeen Adeniran, has been reportedly drowned in Lisaluwa area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, while on a fishing expedition with three others.

The incident, according to a witness occurred when the deceased left with three of his friends to the river after a downpour in the town but failed to return home with others.

He said the parents of the boy raised the alarm and rushed down to Saluwa stream after the boys noticed their friend did not follow them home.

The father of the deceased, and some residents launched a search for the boy and his body was discovered after some time but the young man had given up before help could reach him.

The source said the incident was reported at the police station in the town while the boy’s remains were deposited at the morgue at the General Hospital in the town.

The family has however concluded the arrangements to bury the remains of the boy at the bank of the river.

Confirming the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said the family of the deceased has been invited for interrogation and said the police from the command have commenced investigation into the matter.

Joseph however, said the body of deceased has been released to the parents for burial while the police would continue with its investigation to unravel the mysteries behind the young boys’ death.