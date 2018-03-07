A 49-year-old fraudster, Basirat Ashile, has revealed that many people had fell victim of her gang’s pranks so much that she has lost count of their numbers.

Basirat was amongst 34 suspected criminals paraded by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital for various offences.

The suspect was paraded alongside Leonard Ifeanyi, Tajudeen Erinoso and Ashimiyu Olaniyan who are members of her syndicate.

Basirat said she joined the gang after her business crashed and that she had witnessed how successful the illicit trade was.

Narrating their modus operandi, the leaders of the gang revealed that members of her gang brought in victims using commercial cab while she pretended to be an herbalist.

She said once a passenger boarded the vehicle, members of the gang who were already inside the cab would reveal that the bag behind the cab contained dollars and wouldn’t mind to share it with the unsuspecting passengers.

According to her, once the passenger agreed to be part of the deal, he or she has already fall victims and would be taken to her to finish the deal.

She said, “I am here because I am a ‘419’ and what we did was anytime we picked an unlucky passenger, we tell them there was dollar inside the boot and that if the victims is interested in sharing from the money, once the person agrees, they brought him/her to me.

“Once the person is brought to me, my accomplices would first deny that there’s money but I would tell them it is money and would promise to cleanse the money with a commensurate sum like N200,000 which they share among themselves.

“If the person has money, he/she pays and if he didn’t have money, they will exchange numbers and many people would come back even if it’s the third day or even a week.

“There was no dollar in the first instance, I have lost count of people who fell victims of the pranks.

“I became a member of this group because I had witnesses how easy it was in Ajitaadun area of Abeokuta when a gang was using an office then and they were making so much money because people do come back from time to time.

“I don’t go out with them, I only serve as a ‘sitter’ pretending to be an herbalist but I have know knowledge of it.”

The mother of five, who hails from Iseyin area of Oyo State, said she had earlier been warned by husband to desist from the business.

“I have five children but none of them is aware of my involvement in the business, my husband was aware and he had warned me to desist but he wasn’t aware of my involvement in this last operation.

“I disobeyed my husband because I was a good businesswoman who deals in ‘provision’ but the business collapsed at a time that I didn’t sell more than N1,000 worth of good in a day, we spent everything on food.

“An incidentally, I squandered the whole money and there was no one to assist me, I had to look for a way out.”

Parading the suspect, the Police boss said they were arrested in their hideout in Kobiti area of the state capital following intelligence.

Iliyasu said, “Men of FSARS received an information about a syndicate whose modus operandi is to drive about in a commercial taxi cab pretending to be taxi drivers and passengers looking for one more passenger to pick.

“Any unsuspecting member of the public who happened to enter such a cab will be hypnotised, before taking to nearby ATM point where such persons will be made to withdraw money from them.

“Their hideout in Kobiti are of Abeokuta was stormed by the operatives where three members of the gang were arrested and they’ve confessed to the crime.”