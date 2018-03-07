The police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a 26-year-old driver, Endurance Aigbogun, for allegedly driving recklessly and causing the death of a motorist.

The accused, of no fixed address, appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of reckless driving and causing the death of a motorist.

The accused, however, entered a “not guilty” plea.

Kehinde Olatunde, the prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 3, at Amuwo Odofin, along the Apapa Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

He alleged that the accused, a driver in charge of a Mack truck with registration no. GGE 673 XM rammed his truck into a Mercedes Benz commercial bus and caused the death of Augustine Akakporo, 56.

Olatunde said that the offences contravened Sections 19(1) and 20 of the Road Traffic Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.

The magistrate, Bola Folarin-Williams, admitted the accused to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She insisted that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She fixed April 24 for receipt of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.