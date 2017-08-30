The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, on Wednesday debunked reports making the rounds about the alleged kidnap of an expatriate in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Mr. Owoseni made the clarification while addressing journalists at the Police officers’ Mess, Ikeja, Wednesday afternoon.

The police commissioner said the command had not recorded any such incident of an ‘American expatriate’, either kidnapped or attacked, in Ikorodu axis of the state.

There had been unverified reports on social media that an unidentified suspected member of the dreaded cult group, Badoo, allegedly attacked an unidentified expatriate who boarded his taxi from the Lagos airport.

The expatriate was reportedly picked from the airport by the cultist who is reportedly a cab driver.

The Badoo member then reportedly proceeded to take the foreigner home, where he then allegedly used a cutlass to attack the victim who, however, survived.

The video of the alleged incident was posted online by a Facebook user.

But Mr. Owoseni said the command had conducted wide search in all police divisions in Lagos and Ikorodu and had no record of such incident.

The commissioner noted that people should be careful with contents shared on social media.

Mr. Owoseni lamented that someone put the information on social media and no one had indicated that he went to the police station to report the incident.

He maintained that such video might have been put up to create mischief, adding that the social media is not the only avenue where crimes could be reported.

“Sometimes, people just ascribe names of places to where incidents happen. From the voices that followed that (video), Yoruba language was being spoken… languages that appear Edo are (also) being spoken,” he said.

“We want to appeal to the general public not to do anything that will disparage the country and make it appear as if it is not safe.

“When they see such incident, they should report to the appropriate quarters,” he said.