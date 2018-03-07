The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday arraigned the leader of a vigilance group, Emeke Agbabere, in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Port Harcourt for allegedly kidnapping a banker.

Agbabere, the secretary of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Security, Peace and Advisory Committee, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy as well as kidnapping and illegal detention.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Calistus Eze, told the court that the accused conspired with others at large to lure, kidnap and illegally detain one Johnson Oyedokun, the branch Manager of Unity Bank at Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, on Feb. 26.

He alleged that the accused with others still at large conspired to lure and kidnap Oyedokun without the victim’s consent.

Eze also told the court that Agbabere, after luring and kidnapping Oyedokun, held the victim inside his illegal detention cell.

“Agbabere demanded that Oyedokun disclose privileged official information to secure his release.

“This is an offence punishable under Section 1(1)(2)(b) of the Rivers State Kidnap Prohibition (Amendment Law) 2015,’’ he said.

Chief Magistrate Anthony Amadi-Nna, after listening to the Prosecution Counsel, directed that the case file be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to obtain legal advice.

Amadi-Nna ordered that the accused be remanded in Port Harcourt Maximum Prison while adjourning the case indefinitely till the receipt of legal advice.