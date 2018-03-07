Suspected Sea Pirates have killed two persons and injured three others in Ayama community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The pirates, according to a witness, invaded the community on Monday at 9 p.m. and shot at the crowd in the community.

Confirming the development, the Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, DSP Asinim Butswat, said in Yenagoa that investigation had begun and the culprits would be brought to book.

Mr. Munalayefa Gibson, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Ogbia Constituency 2, also confirmed the incident and condemned the attack, describing it as wicked.

According to Gibson, the sea robbers sprayed bullets on the community for over 30 minutes before towing away more than 10 speed-boats.

“The same suspected gangs, after the Anyama operations stormed Ogbia Town around 12:30 a.m. on February 6 and kidnapped one Mrs. Augusta Apaga and went away with four 75 horse-powered engine boats.

“Ogbia local government area has been thrown into mourning, particularly Anyama Community where three persons are feared dead and two who are in critical condition are receiving medical attention,” he said.

Gibson, who described the incidents as senseless and barbaric, frowned at the constant occurrence of sea piracy and kidnapping along coastal communities in the local government area.

He advised the communities to be more vigilant and work even harder in supplying security agencies with relevant information.