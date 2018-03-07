A 28-year-old fashion designer, Rita Ogbuenyi, who allegedly hit her husband with a pestle on the head, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ogbuenyi, who resides at 18, Diamond Estate, Ikeja, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The prosecution alleged that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 10 at her residence.

Police Sgt. Christopher John said the accused hit the complainant, Mr Henshawell Ogbuenyi, with a pestle and injured him in the process. “The accused assaulted her husband because he asked her not to go out with her friends.”

The offences contravened Sections 172 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 172 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault, while Section 166 stipulates three months or N45, 000 fine or both for breach of peace.The accused denied the charge.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Dan-Oni said the surety should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until March 27.