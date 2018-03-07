A suspected gay, simply identified as Ibe, narrowly escaped death after some angry youths from of Ntighauzo Community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State caught him having sex with another man.

Ibe, who is from Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was caught in an abandoned building.

The first person to sight them raised the alarm, attracting the attention of other people in the community.

While his partner escaped, Ibe was caught.

It was after his arrest that the suspect allegedly confessed to have introduced over 50 boys into the act.

One of the angry youths in the community said Ibe claimed to have been initiated into the act by Emmanuel Okeke (42) sometime in January 2016.

It was because Okeke used to initiate young men into homosexuality that he was nicknamed: “Homo Teacher,” Ibe said.

According to him, some months back, he and Okeke were caught by local vigilantes while having sex.

While Okeke escaped, Ibe was arrested.

He alleged that after Okeke escaped, the vigilantes declared him wanted.

The discovery and subsequent declaration was said to have occurred in 2017.

Ibe refused to disclose how he left police custody in 2017 after his arrest.

Ibe said: “Since Okeke escaped, nobody had set eyes on him.

“We heard that he fled to South Sudan and is now married.”

Another youth in the community said: “Ibe told us that he had introduced over 50 youths into the act.

“Some people saw him and his partner naked, clinging to each other in an abandoned building and alerted youths in the community.

“His partner escaped, but youths caught Ibe.

“While being beaten, he further confessed to have been in the act since 2016.”

A youth in the community, who gave his name as Kelechi, said Ibe had been handed over to the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Geofrey Ogbonna, could not be reached to confirm the story as he refused to pick his calls.

Ogbonna also did not respond to a text message sent to him mobile line.