The four persons that were kidnapped on Monday by some unknown gunmen on Ikare-Owo Expressway have regained their freedom on Tuesday night.

The four persons were kidnapped on Oba/Ose area of Ondo State while travelling in a commercial vehicle to Akure from Ikare, the headquarters of the Akoko North-East. Local Government Area of Ondo State.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was shot dead, while the others were abducted by the hoodlums.

- Advertisement -

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the development, said the abducted persons were released following the efforts of the men of the command.

He said, “On getting the information, our men swung into action and when we closed in on the kidnappers, they had no choice but to release the victims.”

The PPRO, however, noted that the command had not made any arrest relating to the incident.