A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old carpenter, Rabiu Abdullahi, ‎to four months imprisonment for stealing a turkey.

The convict who resides at Kubwa, Abuja, was convicted of criminal trespass and theft.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, sentenced Abdullahi after he pleaded guilty.

He said the sentence would serve as a lesson to Abdullahi because he is an ex-convict, adding that if he returns to court again, the punishment would be more severe.

Marafa ordered that the turkey should be returned to the owner.

The prosecutor, John Okpa, had told the court that Bello Mark of Chikakore, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Aug. 23.

He said the convict criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house while he was asleep and stole his turkey valued at N25, 000.

Okpa said that the turkey was recovered from the convict during the police investigation, adding that the offences contravened Sections 342 and 287 of the Criminal Code.

He said that the convict was previously arraigned, convicted and sentenced for a similar offence of theft in the court‎.