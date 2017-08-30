The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, has said the command had arrested two persons in connection with the killing of the Baptist cleric, Pastor Deji Joshua, in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Pastor Joshua was killed by gunmen on Monday night, while his motorcycle was taken away by the assailants.

Joseph, who declined to disclose the identities of the suspects due to security reasons, explained that the suspects were already in Police custody.

He added that the Police had also recovered the stolen motorcycle.

“We have arrested two of them (suspects), but we can’t disclose their names now for security reason.

“We are going after the others and we will get them,” the PPRO assured.