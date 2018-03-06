An unemployed man, Mohammed Ibrahim, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a public address system valued at N120,000 in a church.

Ibrahim, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on charges of stealing and burglary.

Prosecutor Akeem Raji told the court that the offences were committed on February 26 at Assemblies of God Church, Ilupeju branch, Lagos.

Raji said that the accused broke into the church and stole a mobile megaphone valued at N120,000.

The prosecutor said that the accused also stole a gold necklace valued at N50,000 and a cash of N2,000 being the property of one Chibueze Anyanwu.

Raji added that the accused was sighted by a vigilance group in the area and was arrested. He said the offences contravened Sections 280 and 311 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Chief Magistrate T.O. Shomade admitted the accused to a bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Shomade adjourned the case until March 23 for mention.