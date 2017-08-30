A mobile police officer, who allegedly shot dead a 32-year-old man, Mr. Fred Ejovwokoghene-Igueride, during a burial ceremony at Emede in Isoko South Council Area of Delta State, Sergeant Habila Samaila, has been dismissed.

Ejovwokoghene-Igueride, a father of two, was shot dead while trying to exchange pleasantries with his former employer, one Chief Johnny Aribogha, on Saturday 19th August 2019.

Sergeant Samaila, who was attached to 33 PMF Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, was dismissed on Tuesday by the Delta State Police Command on grounds of professional misconduct and murder of the deceased.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed Samaila’s dismissal in a statement on Wednesday.

The command while expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, said the dismissed officer would soon be charged to court.

- Advertisement -

“Investigation so far revealed that the shooting was done by former Sgt. Habila Samaila of 33 PMF Ado-Ekiti, who was on escort to the community with the Director of Johnnesco (Nig.) Enterprises Ltd.

“It will be recalled that on 19/8/2017, at about 1910hrs, the deceased was reportedly shot by a mobile Policeman at Emede community and was rushed to General Hospital Olomoro where he was confirmed dead”, it added.

It further stressed that the state police in its avowed commitment to serve with integrity and be guided by the best democratic principles and practice at all times in the handling of the errant police officers in the state.

“Meanwhile, the Command expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as it shares in their pains over the unfortunate loss of their loved one due to the careless handling of a weapon by the dismissed sergeant”, the statement added.