A Kano Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of a 29-year-old houseboy, Adamu Haruna, in prison for allegedly stealing his employer’s clothes and gold necklace worth N20.1 million.

Senior Magistrate Aminu Fagge who gave the order adjourned the matter until Sept. 8 for a review of facts and sentencing.

Haruna pleaded guilty to the charge.

The police had arraigned the accused, who is residing on Maiduguri Road in Kano, for stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Yusuf Sale told the court that one Hajiya Jidda Mohammed of the same address reported the matter at the Kano Metro Police Division on Feb.8.

- Advertisement -

Sale told the court that on Feb.8., the complainant woke up in the morning and discovered that her houseboy had entered her room.

The prosecutor said that the defendant stole the following items: N2.5 million cash, four sets of gold necklace valued at N15 million, watches, clothes, shoes, and bags.

He said that the cash and the personal items stolen by the houseboy were valued at N20.1million.

He said the offence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code.