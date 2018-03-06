The Police Command in Niger has dismissed claims that suspects detained at its Lemu Divisional Police Headquarters in Gbako Local Government, were freed by gunmen that invaded the station on February 27.

Its spokesman, Mohammad Abubakar, in a statement on Tuesday in Minna, said that no suspect was in custody when the gunmen came.

Abubakar said: “Gunmen actually invaded the police station on Tuesday, February 27. Their target was the armoury, but the station guards engaged them in a fierce gun battle and prevented them from accessing the facility.

“There have been misrepresentations of the facts on the attack. Some reports claimed that the attackers made away with arms and ammunition. That did not happen.

“Some also claimed that suspects were also freed by the gunmen, which is also a lie because there was no suspect in detention when the gunmen came.”

The statement, however, said that an AK47 rifle belonging to one of the station guards was lost to the gunmen.

It added: “We lost one AK47 rifle and concerted efforts are being made toward recovering the firearm.”