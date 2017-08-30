Forty-two-year-old mother, Mercy​ Segun, was on Wednesday arraigned at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly beating her daughter and pouring pepper into her vagina.

Mercy, who resides at Idu Gbagyi, Karmo, is facing a three-count of criminal force, assault and causing hurt to a minor.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Florence Auhioboh, told the court that the defendant’s neighbour, one Gift Afegua, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on August 22.

She alleged that Mercy, knowing her daughter to be a minor, ill-treated her by pouring ground pepper into the girl’s vagina.

Auhioboh told the court that the defendant’s action caused the minor serious pain.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 246, 265 and 238 and of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied the charges.

The judge, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq, granted Mercy bail in the sum of N30,000, with a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case till September 25 for hearing.