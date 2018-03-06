A commercial driver, Jude Ugwu, 50, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly inserting an unidentified substance inside the private part of his neighbour’s daughter.

Ugwu, who resides at 20, Wilmer St., Ilupeju, Lagos, is facing a charge of indecent sexual assault and causing the breach of peace.

Prosecutor Clifford Ogu told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 19 at the accused residence.

Insp. Ogu explained that the accused called the five-year-old girl into his room when she was preparing for schooll in the morning.

“The accused, thereafter, inserted a yellow substance that looks like a charm into the private part of the girl and told her not to remove it.

“The girl could not walk properly as a result of the substance and needed to tell her mother,” Ogu said.

According to the prosecutor, when the complainant, Mrs Akume Iruviere, confronted the accused, he denied it and so the case was reported at the police station.

The offences, he said, violated Sections 187 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni granted the accused bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Akanni adjourned the case until April 16 for mention.