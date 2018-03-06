The Police Command in Bayelsa on Tuesday said it had arrested a suspected cult member and pipeline vandal, Temona Alison, that had been operating in the state.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Asinim Butswat, disclosed this in a statement which he made available to newsmen in Yenagoa.

Butswat said four hand grenades, one live cartridge, a pair of military uniform, one machete and one SIM card were recovered from the suspect.

“On 4th February 2018 at 1 p.m., the Bayelsa State Command Strike Force, a team that specialised in tracking down wanted criminals, arrested one Temona Boleigha Alison ‘m’ based on a tip-off.

“The suspect was arrested in possession of four hand grenades; one live cartridge; a pair of military uniform; one machete; one SIM card and twelve wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine.

“The suspect is undergoing a thorough interrogation,” he said.