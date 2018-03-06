Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek of the Federal High Court Ibadan, on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old drug trafficker, Lateef Adio to nine months imprisonment for trafficking 1.4 kg of Indian Hemp.

Abdulmaleek convicted Adio based on the evidence before her as well as the fact that he pleaded guilty to the charge.

She advised Adio to turn a new leaf after completing his jail term because he would not be spared by the law if he was arrested again.

The judge directed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Command in Oyo State to destroy the weed.

Earlier, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, counsel to the NDLEA, had informed the court that the convict was facing a one-count charge bordering on unlawful dealing in Indian hemp.

Himinkaiye added that Adio committed the crime on Jan. 10, at Saki area of Oyo State.

The prosecutor said that the convict was apprehended with a bag containing 1.4 kg of the illicit substance.

He stated that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Law of the Federation 2004