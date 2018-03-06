The Secretary of the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Uba Muhammad, who was abducted by suspected kidnappers on March 3, has been released.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police, Mr Magaji Majiya, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

He said that Muhammad regained his freedom late on March 5 after spending two days in captivity.

“We cannot confirm whether ransom was paid or not because I don’t have details of the release of the victim,” Majiya said.

But speaking to NAN on the release, Mrs Amina Umar, Director of Social Mobilisation at SUBEB headquarters in Kano, said the secretary was now at his home town and that he was in good health.

“As I am talking to you now the secretary is with his family at Shiye Village in the Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

“We thank everyone, especially well wishers for all the effort and concern shown during the trying moment,” Umar said.

A reliable source close to Muhammad, who pleaded anonymity told NAN that the board secretary paid “a little below N5 million before he was released by the kidnappers.

“You know initially, they demanded N20 million ransom but his family was able to negotiate with the kidnappers and they paid a little below N5 million,” the source revealed.

The secretary was kidnapped at his village.