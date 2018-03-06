A 20-year-old woman, Loveth Augustine, who allegedly cut another woman with a razor blade on the upper eyes, was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a student, who resides at 6, Adebisi St., Egbeda, suburb of Lagos, is being tried for assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on Feb. 20, at Royale Club, Oba Akran, Ikeja.

Akeem said that a fight ensued between the accused and the complainant, Miss Motunrayo Fatai, at the night club at 1:00 am.

“The accused beat her and used razor blade to cut the upper part of her right eyes which caused her deep cut on the place.

“She was rushed to the hospital and was treated,” he said.

The offence contravened Sections 170 and 173 of Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate T. O. Shomade granted the accused a bail of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 28 for mention.