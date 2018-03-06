Two labourers, Ibukun Alade, 25 and Kingsley Omorodon, 23, on Tuesday appeared Before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, charged with stealing tubers of cassava valued N50,000.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, felony and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi told the court that the accused allegedly committed the offence on Feb. 7 around 6:30 a.m at a farmland along Okitipupa-Erinje road.

He explained that the men, who were employed as labourers on the farmland belonging to one James Otito, after collecting their wages at the end of the day’s work, returned to the farm to uproot the cassava.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 415, 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with a surety each in like sum.

The magistrate said that the sureties must also show evidence of payment of one year tax to the Ondo State Government.

He adjourned the case till March 19, for further hearing.