Some suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday attacked the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, at Ilado village in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, destroying some crops worth millions of naira.

The Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, disclosed this to journalists in Akure after the monthly meeting of the association, held at the residence of the leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti on Tuesday.

The Personal Assistant to Chief Falae, Captain Moshood Raji (rtd.), confirmed the incident, saying many crops were destroyed.

He added that it was the police escorts of the elder statesman who shot continuously into the air that sent the herdsmen out of the farm.

Raji said, “They attacked baba’s (Falae) farm and destroyed the crops there but immediately we reported to the police.”

Odumakin, who read the communique of the group to journalists accused the Federal Government of showing no concern at the incessant attacks of the Fulani herdsmen on the people of the South-West and Middle-Belt of the country.

He said, “We are worried about the renewed onslaught of Fulani herdsmen in Yorubaland. Recently, a Permanent Secretary of Osun origin, Mrs. Funke Kolawole was killed on Okene-Lokoja road on her way to Abuja.

“Also, another 72-year-old woman was recently gang-raped in Odigbo area of Ondo State and the hoodlums are yet to be brought to book and of course Chief Olu Falaye whose farm has become a source of attacks by the Fulani herdsmen, only yesterday (Monday) came under a renewed attack with policemen on his farm shot at by these Fulani herdsmen.

“We are aggrieved that the Federal Government has continued to turn the other eye while the herdsmen continue their unlawful activities over the country, especially the southern Nigeria and middle belt.

The association called on the governors of the South-West to emulate the Ekiti State Government and ensure that they put in place appropriate laws to deal with the activities of the herdsmen in the region.