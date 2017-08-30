The Police Command in Imo has warned members of the public against inciting comments, through the social media or any other means over the recent market relocation in Imo.

Speaking in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Chris Ezike, said the police would no longer tolerate any hate speech on the issue.

Imo Government carried out demolition at the Ekeukwu Market, Owerri on Saturday and relocated the traders to Egbeada.

The development generated a lot of comments from some members of the public in the state.

The police boss, however, promised that the police would carry out intensive investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to a boy alleged to have died during the exercise.

He debunked the claim in some quarters that government mobilised security personnel to the market against the people, adding that their presence during the demolition was to ensure peace.

The police commissioner warned that the police would not hesitate to arrest anybody that incited the public against government or made hate speech.