The Police on Tuesday confirmed that unknown gunmen killed a Fulani herdsman and 15 cows at Rafin-Bauna community of Iregwe land in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Terna Tyopev, the spokesman of the Police Command in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m on Monday.

Tyopev said that two Iregwe youths were on Monday also attacked and severely injured at about 6 pm while returning from a mining site at Gyero community

“At about 17:30hrs we received information that a Fulani man was killed and 15 of his cows slaughtered by gunmen suspected to be Iregwe people at Rafin-Bauna village of Bassa Local Government.

“We are yet to ascertain the name and address of the slain victim.

“Similarly, two Iregwe youths while returning from a mining site at Gyero were attacked by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, and as a result sustained a various degree of injuries,” he said.

The spokesman said the two injured youths were receiving treatment at Enos Hospital, Miango.

Tyopev said an investigation was ongoing to unravel those behind the acts.