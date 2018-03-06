Two pupils of Our Lady of Fatima School, Kuru, near Jos in Plateau, were reportedly killed in an accident involving their school bus on Monday.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who was present at the scene of the early morning accident, which occurred around Mararaba-Jama’a road, attributed it to a brake failure.

Speaking anonymously to newsmen the official disclosed that a total of 100 children and seven staff were in the bus, alleging that two children were killed instantly, while those injured were immediately taken to hospitals for medical attention.

Identifying the dead victims of the crash as a boy and a girl, the official added that 18 other kids were taken to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Jos, 76 to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos while four others were rushed to Bukuru Specialist Hospital.

Meanwhile, Gov. Simon Lalong who visited some of the injured children admitted at the Plateau Specialist Hospital walked around the ward and urged the children to be strong.

Thereafter, Mr Yakubu Dati, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, later newsmen that the governor had promised to pay the medical bills of those involved in the accident.