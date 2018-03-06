The police in Plateau have confirmed the murder of a herder and the killing of 15 of his cows by suspected bandits.

It also said two local miners were injured in the same Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Monday night.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Terna Tyopev, Monday night said investigations into the two incidents were ongoing.

The statement reads: “On the 5th of March 2018, at about 1730 hours information (was) received that one Fulani cattle rearer was killed by people suspected to be Irigwe people and about 15 of his cows were also killed at Rafin-Bauna area.

“We received information at about 1800 hours that two Irigwe youth while returning from a mining site at Gyero area of Jos South were attacked by unknown armed gunmen men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen; as a result they sustained various degrees of injury, they were rushed to Enos hospital in Maingo, Bassa Local Government Area.”

The police spokesman assured the public that the culprits in both crimes would be apprehended.

“Investigation is in progress, scene(s) of the incidents will be visited tomorrow morning (Tuesday) to ascertain and assess. Intensive patrol of the general area is being sustained.”