No fewer than three persons were feared dead on Monday in an auto crash that occurred at Biochem area, along Ondo-Ore Ring Road,near the main gate of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

Our correspondent learnt that the accident which involved unmarked Toyota Camry car was said to have happened due to the over speeding of the driver of the vehicle.

Witnesses who narrated the incident to newsmen said the unmarked vehicle allegedly overtook two vehicles, facing an articulated vehicle and in the process rammed into a computer shop, killing one and injuring two persons believed to be apprentices in the shop.

It was learnt that the passers-by who believed that the three apprentices have been killed instantly, set the vehicle ablaze before students of Adeyemi College of Education arrived the scene.

It was latter gathered that, only one of those crushed was confirmed dead at the scene, while two others were rushed to the Trauma Centre along Laje Road in Ondo city .

The Student Union President, Comrade Abidemi Zubair, who confirmed the incident, said none of the students of the College was involved in the accident.

The Student Union President however, said many students trooped to the scene of the crash to assist the victims of the accident in getting to the hospital.

Speaking on the development, the Deputy Provost, Dr. Samuel Akintunde urged the students sympathizing with those involved in the disaster to return to the College, adding that God would grant the families of the bereaved the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He enjoined motorists plying the Ondo-Ore Ring Road to drive carefully, since they know that heavy human traffic including students and staff of the College ply the highway.

He debunked rumours making the rounds that students went on rampage because three students of the College were killed in the tragic incident.

Also, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the accident, said they are still investigating the matter.