A syndicate that allegedly specialised in stealing people’s vehicles was Monday paraded by the police in Lagos.

The suspects, Opeyemi Ogundokun, 24, Qudus Abdulkareem, 42, Abdulwaheed Abdulkareem, 28, Shehu Shittu, 42, Nurudeen Abdulrahman, 38, and Musiliu Abdulwahab, 40, were arrested between February 24 and 28 in Kaduna State, after a vehicle they allegedly stole in November was traced there.

The police said seven cars, 119 ammunition, grenade; an English pistol and eight number plates were recovered from them.

According to Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal, one Saheed Aminu had complained on November 19, last year, that his green Toyota Camry marked ER468KRD was stolen barely 30 minutes after he parked in front of his residence at 45, Awolowo Road, Ikorodu, to enable a co-tenant, who was going to church, drive out.

Edgal said detectives from the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Ipakodo, were mobilised based on the strength of that complaint.

“Intelligence revealed the vehicle was in the workshop of one Opeyemi Ogundokun, an auto mechanic. He was arrested and interrogated. He made some startling revelations, which led detectives to a town called Rigassa in Kaduna State.

“At Rigassa, two suspects – Qudus Abdulkareem, 42, and Abdulwaheed Abdulkareem, 28, were arrested. Their job in the syndicate was to steal cars either from where they are parked or to snatch them from their owners.

“The duo led the police to the other suspects identified as receivers of all cars stolen by them. The Toyota Camry was seen and identified by the complainant and immediately recovered from the suspects.

“A search warrant was promptly executed at the Rigassa base of the receiver and 118 rounds of AK47 ammunition, an English pistol, military camouflage, one hand-grenade, a Nissan versa, one RAV4 SUV, Toyota Camry Honda CRV and various plate numbers were recovered.

“Suspects confessed they are based In Kaduna and only come to Lagos when they want to steal vehicles. Investigation into the case is in progress. Opeyemi Ogundokun has been charged to court.”