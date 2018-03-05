An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 13-year-old secondary school student in a correctional centre for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni, who gave the ruling, said the teenage boy should be kept at Borstal Correctional Centre, Adigbe, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

She, however, did not take the plea of the juvenile.

The accused, who lives with his parents at 24, Mosobalaje St., Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos, was arraigned for defilement.

The prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed at the residence of the accused’s parents on February 23.

Mr. Ogu said the accused raped his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter while her mother was not at home.

“The complainant (name withheld) had entrusted her daughter into the hands of her neighbour.

“When Duru returned her daughter, she complained of pains in her private parts.

“The mother asked her daughter what happened and she told her that the accused put his “we we” (male organ) in her private parts,” he told the court.

The offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that offence carries life imprisonment in Lagos State.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 16.