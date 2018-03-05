An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded two men, Kazeem Adewoye and Olayinka Aderibigbe, for allegedly stealing the service pistol of a policeman.

The Chief Magistrate, Bio Salihu, ordered the remand of the suspects in Okekura Prisons and adjourned the case until March 15.

The suspects appeared before the court on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearm and theft.

The offences are contrary to Sections 6, 2(3) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. R11 Laws of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Police Officer, ASP. Abdukadri Jimoh, told court that the suspects stole the pistol from the drawer of a police officer, DSP.

Ahmed Aliyu, while he was praying in mosque on February 6, 2018 at the Offa Police Division in Kwara.

Jimoh said that the suspects were arrested at the back of Total Filling Station in Offa with the gun in the course of investigation.

He asked the court to remand the suspects in prison custody, pending the outcome of police investigation.