A Sharia Court at Magajin gari, Kaduna, on Monday ordered one Ahmadu Audu to pay N10, 000 to his wife as restitution over months of neglect and abandonment.

The wife, Aisha Muhammad, had dragged Audu to the court accusing him of keeping her in hunger for close to a year, a situation which forced her to move to her parent house.

“He doesn’t provide food, instead he tells me to go to his family house and eat,” she told the court, adding that when she could not bear the condition she left her matrimonial home and returned to her parents.

“I could no longer persevere the hunger, so I went back home,” Aisha said, adding that she had been with her parents for seven months, yet nothing has changed.

The complainant, therefore, asked the court to dissolve the marriage, if the husband cannot take care of her.

Audu, however, told the court that he still loves his wife, and blamed his condition on the harsh economic situation in the country.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal ordered Audu to pay N10, 000 to the wife as restitution for the long period he took without caring for her and ordered the couple to settle the issues between them amicably.

He warned the husband against neglecting his wife and to take care of her as provided by law.