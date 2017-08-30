Police have lined up 10 witnesses to testify against the billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, and his co-accused who were arraigned before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on a two count charge.

Evans, who was docked before Justice Akeem Oshodi, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to the two counts charge of conspiracy and kidnapping leveied against him and five of members of his gang.

The people who were listed as witnesses in the charge filed and signed by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs. T K Shitta-Bey on behalf of Attorney General of the state includes: Donatus Dunn, Dunn Anselem, Uchenna Okagwu, Moses John Edem, ASP Emmanuel Ali, Insp. Egunjob Segun, Insp Idowu Haruna, DSP Philip Rieninwa, ASP Sunny Ubua, ACP Aba Kyari.

Apart from Evans, also pleaded guilty to the two count charge was Uche Amadi, while the only female member of the gang, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, and VIctor Chukwunonso Aduba pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, the fourth accused, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy count, but denied the kidnapping allegation.

The offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 411and 271 of the criminal Laws Cap. C17, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.