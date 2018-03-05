The operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have arrested 12 suspected pipeline vandals and oil thieves in different parts of Rivers State.

The State command of the NSCDC also disclosed that it impounded seven trucks, two cars and two boats loaded with thousands of litres of stolen crude oil and adultrated petroleum products.

The command made this disclosure in Port Harcourt while marking its 2018 Civil Defence Day tagged: ‘Civil Defence and the National Institutions for more efficient Disaster Management.’

Speaking, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Mohammed Haruna, noted that the suspects and the products were arrested in different parts of the state through its intelligence network and useful information from the public and other sister security agencies.

Haruna said: “It is our duty to go after oil thieves, vandals and does who deal on stolen products. We discovered these products and suspects through intelligence network. Some members of the public are cooperating with us and they are helping us with useful information.

“We have arreated 12 suspects and they have been arraigned in court. We arrested one of the suspects at Ogbakiri with suspected adultrated AGO in 40,000 litres truck. Two suspects arrest in Bori with two trucks, loaded with 40,000 litres of product.”

Haruna, however, noted that the command has put in place measures in place to forestall acts capable of causing disaster in the state, adding that it has embarked on campaign to tackle issues of outbreak of fire as a result of use of adultrated petroleum products.

He stated that the command has consistently combed creeks in the area and arrested many oil thieves to ensure that adultrated products do not go into the market.