A 38-year-old teacher, Emmanuel Nwaoha, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s11-year-old daughter for two years, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Nwaoha, who resides at 14 Bakare Jafojo St., Iyana Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the accused committed the offence from 2016 to February 2018 at his residence.

Ogu said the girl confided in her school counselor after a Christian film titled “Youthful Exorbitant and How to Keep oneself’’ was shown to them.

“The girl decided to confide in her counselor because according to her, she has been living with the guilt for two years.

“She said the accused has been molesting her sexually since she was nine years old and he had always told her not to tell anyone about it,” he said.

Ogu said the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested for further questioning.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, ordered that the accused be remanded in Kirikiri prison and the case file duplicated and sent to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Akanni adjourned the case until April 16 for mention.