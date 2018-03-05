A 23-year-old man, Femi Fayemi, is to spend two years in prison for stealing cell phones valued at N150,000 in a church.

An Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on Monday sentenced Fayemi, of no fixed address, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing and burglary.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. B. B. Adebowale, convicted the young man without an option of fine, saying his action was contrary to the provisions of sections 415 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Ogun State, 2006.

The prosecutor, Inspector Abdulkareem Mustapha, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 19 at about 3.30 a.m. at Celestial Church of Christ, Joju, Ota.

Mustapha said the defendant broke into the church to steal different cell phones valued at N150,000, belonging to members of the church.