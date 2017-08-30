Prices of rams have jerked up in some markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in spite of low patronage few days to the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A check at the livestock market in Kuje, Abaji and Kwali showed that in spite of the availability of all sizes of rams, there were very few buyers.

Several rams were seeing being dragged about in the market by hawkers, who were also seeking potential buyers despite the high cost.

Malam Sani Gada, a livestock dealer at Gudaba in Kuje Area Council told NAN that business was not moving as expected.

“People are complaining that there is no money and they have so many responsibilities to take care of.

“Some people prefer to buy broiler chickens, layers and beef because they said they have no money to purchase ram,” Gada said.

Mu-azu Balla a dealer at Abaji market said the prices of rams ranged from N40, 000 to N100, 000, depending on the size and bargaining power of the buyer.

He said that a ram that was sold for N40, 000 last year was now being sold for N60, 000 and above.

According to him, the major challenge facing livestock dealers in the country is unfriendly government policies which have hampered the growth of small and medium enterprises.

Malam Kura Baba, at Kwali Market, attributed the high cost of rams to cost of livestock rearing, bad roads and high cost of transporting the animals to market.

He however said that though he had recorded low sales compared to last year, he would not increase the prices “because people were complaining of no money.”

“Bad roads, cost of rearing rams and high cost of transportation is affecting the business.

“People are coming to buy rams and goats; some others came, bought cow depending on their pockets.

“People are bringing rams from other markets because it is the major livestock market in the area,” Baba said.

He however, made a case for the need to diversify the nation’s economy to curtail the negative effects of current economic recession.

NAN reports that sellers of broiler chickens and turkey were, however, making brisk businesses in the market.