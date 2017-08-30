Four men were on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 356 bags of cashew nuts worth N25 million from a businessman, Tajudeen Salimon.

The accused: Azeez Raimi, 35; Olufemi Kayode, 34; Adeboye Bakare, 46; and Tunde Hassan, all residents of Agege area of Lagos, are charged with conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Imhonwa, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 17, at Ijora Badia, Apapa area of Lagos.

He alleged that Raimi and Kayode who were working as drivers for the complainant absconded with the 356 bags of cashew nuts, which they were supposed to deliver to a customer.

Simeon claimed that the drivers, instead of delivering the goods to the customer, diverted the cashew nuts to another location, where they were received by their co-conspirators, Bakare and Hassan.

- Advertisement -

The prosecutor said that the customer notified the complainant when he did not receive the cashew nuts.

He said that Salimon, who had no idea that his drivers had stolen the goods, told the customer that his workers had delivered the cashew nuts to him.

Simeon said further that when the complainant eventually discovered that his drivers had stolen the goods, he reported the matter to the police and the accused were arrested.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned till Sept. 20 for mention.