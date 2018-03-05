The Police Command in Enugu State has begun investigation into the fire outbreak in the Enugu Timber market which destroyed goods worth millions of Naira.

The command’s Spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the command had already deployed a team of investigators to the scene of the incident to unravel the cause of the inferno.

Amaraizu said the command had also deployed some police patrol teams from the Uwani Division to constantly patrol the market and its adjoining streets to ensure that hoodlums did not cause further loss.

“The command has deployed patrol teams and a detachment of mobile policemen to the market to ensure that hoodlums and criminals do not wreak havoc on any stall in the market.

“We are still continuing with our deployment of police personnel on ground and on patrol especially our patrol teams from Uwani Division and other nearby divisions,’’ he said.

The spokesman assured traders not affected by the incident of the safety of their goods in the market.

In a related development, the South-East Amalgamated Market Traders’ Association (SEAMATAS) has sympathised with the affected traders, their families and the Enugu State Government.

The President-General of SEAMATAS, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, told NAN that the union thanked God that no life was lost in the inferno.

“We are saddened that this incident befell our members at this financially critical time.

“SEAMATAS is appealing to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of these traders and give them some palliatives,’’ Ezenwankwo said.