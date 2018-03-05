The Burutu local council chairman, Godknows Angele, yesterday, confirmed the death of a motorist, who was allegedly shot dead by a Mobile policeman from the state Government House, Asaba, attached to him.

The incident, which sent shivers down the spines of residents of the area, including military personnel from the Operation Safe Delta stationed by the Ogbobiagbene Waterside, where the incident occurred, was described as an “accidental discharge” by Angele, when contacted.

The victim, simple identified as Kesiena, a father of four, was said to have died at the Bomadi General Hospital, where he was rushed to.

Speaking on what transpired, the council boss, who stated that he narrowly escaped being hit by the bullet, noted that the incident occurred a few metres away from where he and the military operatives were having a conversation on his way to Torugbene community for a funeral.

He said: “When we heard the gunshot, we quickly moved to the spot of the incident only to discover that it was from my MOPOL.

“We immediately rushed the boy to the Bomadi General Hospital, but, unfortunately, he died. The matter was reported at the Police Station, and I personally went to the Police Headquarters, Asaba, to give a statement.”

Though efforts to get details of the incident from the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, were fruitless as at press time, an officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

The source said: “The state Commissioner of Police has since ordered the arrest of the MOPOL, who is currently in detention, pending the conclusion of investigations into the matter for necessary action.”